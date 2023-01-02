Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Encinitas

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Sunday, Jan. 1, in Encinitas, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Encinitas Fire Department personnel responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the crash site at Encinitas Boulevard and Coast Highway 101, Sgt. Jeremy Collis said.

“A vehicle was driving westbound on Encinitas Boulevard approaching Coast Highway 101 when a man was walking northbound crossing Encinitas Boulevard,’’ Collis said. “The vehicle struck the man then continued westbound onto West B Street and fled the area.’'

The man suffered major injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan or van, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge, with damage to the front driver’s side, the sergeant said.

The sheriff’s Traffic Division was handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call (760) 966-3500 or the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.