Stonesteps staircase in Encinitas deemed unsafe, closed

A city structural engineer deemed a main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs needed to be replaced

By Lyndsay Winkley
San Diego Union-Tribune
ENCINITAS — 

The Stonesteps staircase in Encinitas was closed Wednesday, Jan. 11, after a city structural engineer deemed a main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs was unsafe and needed to be replaced.

City officials said the stairs will remain closed until an assessment is complete and repairs can be made.

Beachgoers were encouraged to use Leucadia State Beach, also known as Beacon’s, or Moonlight State Beach until the staircase reopens.

Lyndsay Winkley

