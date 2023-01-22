Grauer School student nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Samara Diggs, a sophomore at The Grauer School, has been nominated as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held in June on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The purpose of this event is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Samara’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Samara will represent The Grauer School based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

During the three-day Congress, Samara will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science recipients discuss leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

Samara is a member of the “Young Leaders in Health Care” club, which was formed in September 2022 at The Grauer School for students interested in a career in health care. Club activities have included taking CPR lessons, hosting guest speakers related to medical professions, participating in humanitarian service opportunities, and engaging in medical ethical debates.

“Clubs at The Grauer School are an essential part of giving our students voice and choice, as well as equipping them with the skills to become productive citizens. Students can write a proposal to start a club about any topic they are interested in, allowing them to hone their leadership and self-advocacy skills,” said Alicia Tembi, Grauer assistant principal in a news release. “We are so proud of Samara and the other students in this club for advocating for a space to connect with leaders in the medical field, explore topics they are passionate about, and further strengthen the STEM programming at Grauer.”

