New chief of staff at Scripps Encinitas

Anesthesiologist Randall Goskowicz, M.D. was recently elected chief of staff by physicians at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. He took over as head of the hospital’s 921-member medical team on Jan. 1.

During his two-year term, Goskowicz will serve as medical staff liaison to Scripps Encinitas’ administrative staff and Scripps Health’s board of trustees and play a key role in driving continuous quality improvement at the 187-bed hospital, which delivers health care services to more than 87,000 patients annually.

Randall Goskowicz, M.D.

(Scripps Health)

“At Scripps Encinitas, we have been a highly collegial group that has always been supportive of our staff members. It is an honor and privilege to lead this fine group of clinicians,” Goskowicz said.

He succeeded outgoing chief of staff Alexie Nguyen, M.D.

“For more than two decades, Dr. Goskowicz has served with distinction on the Scripps Encinitas medical staff,” said Carl Etter, senior vice president and regional chief executive for Scripps’ hospitals in North County. “He will provide strong leadership as we continue moving forward with major modernization projects while offering the highest level of care to all of our patients.”

Goskowicz said his main priorities will be the ongoing development of Scripps Encinitas into a premier regional center of excellence and the continued effort to attract superior clinical staff to further optimize the hospital as a significant community resource.

“We aim to manage challenging cases as routine, while never forgetting that for each patient their encounter with us may be life-altering,” he said. “We intend to provide excellent care to every patient regardless of the members of the care team, the needs of the patient or the hour of the day. This is the hospital where we bring our own family.”

More career news

Lauren Hunt is starting a new position as news producer at CBS 8 San Diego.

Kimberly Moeller was recently named San Diego area director for the National Christian Foundation.

Karen Boyd, Ph.D. is starting a new position as director of research, economist at San Diego Regional Policy & Innovation Center.

Felicia Shaw is the new executive director at San Diego Regional Arts and Culture Coalition.

Clennon “Wayne” Murray has been named director of residential facilities at University of San Diego.

Miranda Hyldahl is starting a new position as grant writer at San Diego Foundation.

Susan Papiri was recently named community relations director for Orange County and San Diego markets at Dignity Memorial.

