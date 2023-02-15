Advertisement
Encinitas makes top 50 ‘Places to Travel’ list

A surfer sprinting down Moonlight Beach in Encinitas
Encinitas is on Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023.” Here a surfer runs along the ocean at Moonlight Beach.
(John Gibbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Encinitas makes Forbes Advisor Magazine’s ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
Encinitas is highlighted in Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023.”

The North County coastal city was one of the top 50 destinations included in the magazine’s travel list and the only one in California to be spotlighted this year.

Top picks ranged from the Canary Islands; Spain; Chattanooga, Tenn; and Bucharest, Romania; to Colorado Springs, Colo.; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Moorea, French Polynesia.

The city was hailed as “a surfer’s haven.” The review mentioned Moonlight and Grandview beaches and spotlighted Encinitas’ “sun-swathed swell and palm-flecked streets thronged by cool cafes and beautiful boutiques.”

“Encinitas is full of delicious dining spots ... which boasts some of the most sought-after tacos in town,” the review said.

The Encinitas Visitors Center announced the distinction earlier this month. “Where better to sip, shop, surf, sun, stay, play and feed your soul than in Encinitas,” said Carol Knight, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center director.

To see the list, visit forbes.com/advisor/credit-cards/travel-rewards/best-places-to-travel-2023. For information on local events and attractions, visit encinitasvisitorscenter.com.

