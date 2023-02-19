Leucadia 101 Mainstreet announces new board president

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association recently announced the appointment of Brad Hanson as its new board president, according to a news release. Hanson was appointed by a unanimous vote at the Jan. 24 board meeting. Hanson’s predecessor, Kevin Doyle, will remain on the board as a board member.

In his new role, Hanson will serve as a liaison between Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Executive Director Brittany Corrales and the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Board of Directors, oversee execution of the annual plan, assist with day-to-day activities, and help manage the Leucadia 101 Farmers Market.

“We are grateful to have Brad serve as our board president!,“ said Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Board Vice President Nikki Harth in the news release. “He’s fairly new on our board, but has been a long-time supporter of and volunteer of Leucadia 101 Mainstreet. Having him step up with great enthusiasm to take charge and lead will be great for our organization. His energy, knowledge and commitment to our community shines through. He’s a great asset to our team.”

Hanson, a retired certified public accountant, has been a resident of Leucadia for approximately 28 years. Actively involved in the community, Hanson is a member of many local nonprofits and serves on several boards, including as a director and president of the Patrons of Encinitas Parks and a director of the Leucadia Arts and Cultural Foundation. He also serves as a commissioner on the Encinitas Parks and Recreation Commission.

“I am so thrilled to serve as president of the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association,” said Hanson in the news release. “Following in the footsteps of Kevin Doyle and continuing the legacy of the fine people, past and present that have made this association as great as it is today is an immense honor.”

Doyle served for over four years as president and volunteered his time for close to 18 years on the board, according to the news release. Doyle is a big supporter of the Leucadia Art Walk and had a strong weekly presence at the Leucadia 101 Farmers Market, where he worked with the vendors and oversaw the Leucadia 101 merchandise booth.

The Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association is a nonprofit community-based organization and will be celebrating its 20-year anniversary this April. It works in partnership with its neighborhood, business owners, property owners, the City of Encinitas and the County of San Diego to preserve and revitalize the Leucadia North Coast Highway 101 Corridor. Leucadia 101 offers a wide variety of events each year that are aimed at creating a unique atmosphere for its residents to explore the community and stimulate the local economy. For more information, visit leucadia101.com.