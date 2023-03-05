Advertisement
Feb. 17-March 2: Encinitas crime log

March 2

  • Petty theft — 600 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:30 a.m.
March 1

  • Grand theft — 1000 north block of El Camino Real, 7:36 p.m.

Feb. 28

  • Possession of controlled substance — Clark Avenue and Leucadia Boulevard, 4:36 p.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance — Clark Avenue and Leucadia Boulevard, 4:32 p.m.

Feb. 27

  • Grand theft of money, labor or property — 200 block of Mangano Circle, noon
  • Petty theft — 100 block of Encinitas Boulevard, 7:40 a.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:41 a.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 4:22 a.m.

Feb. 26

  • Other sex crime — 100 north block of El Camino Real, 10 p.m.
  • Simple battery — 500 block of Coast Highway 101, 12:42 a.m.

Feb. 25

  • Simple battery — 100 block of Calle Magdalena, 10 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft — 100 north block of El Camino Real, 4 p.m.

Feb. 24

  • Tamper with vehicle — 200 block of Delphinium Street, 4:14 a.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft — 200 block of Delphinium Street, 2 a.m.

Feb. 23

  • Petty theft — 1000 north block of El Camino Real, 8:20 p.m.
  • Vehicle theft — 1400 north block of Vulcan Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
  • Petty theft — 1000 north block of El Camino Real, 4:30 a.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft — 400 block of Santa Fe Drive, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 22

  • Possession of controlled substance — Encinitas Boulevard and Via Cantebria, 10:06 p.m.
  • Possession of controlled substances/paraphernalia — 1300 south block of Coast Highway, 10:16 a.m.
  • Vandalism — 300 block of La Veta Avenue, 10 a.m.

Feb. 21

  • Petty theft — 1000 north block of El Camino Real, 8:56 p.m.
  • Battery on person — 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard, 7 p.m.
  • Elder abuse/neglect — 1500 block of Vanessa Circle, 3:30 p.m.
  • Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult — 200 north block of El Camino Real, 1:43 p.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance — 200 block of Saxony Road, 11:40 a.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance — 200 block of Saxony Road, 11:32 a.m.

Feb. 20

  • Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft — 1000 north block of El Camino Real, 3:15 p.m.

Feb. 19

  • Battery on person — 400 block of Arroyo Drive, 9:44 a.m.
  • Battery on person — 500 block of Santa Fe Drive, 7:15 a.m.

Feb. 18

  • Petty theft — 100 block of Neptune Avenue, 8 p.m.
  • Petty theft — 200 north block of El Camino Real, 6 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft — 600 block of Westlake Street, 5:15 p.m.
  • Grand theft — 1000 north block of El Camino Real, 9:17 a.m.

Feb. 17

  • Assault with a deadly weapon/not firearm — 1500 block of Leucadia Boulevard, 11:11 p.m.
  • Grand theft of money, labor or property — 1500 block of Leucadia Boulevard, 1:45 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft — 700 block of Fourth Street, 12:50 p.m.
  • Take vehicle without owner’s consent/vehicle theft — 1100 block of Garden View Road, 4:30 a.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance — 1700 north block of Coast Highway, 2:57 a.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance — 1700 north block of Coast Highway, 2:31 a.m.
