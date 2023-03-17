Former Amazon delivery driver gets probation for stealing Encinitas woman’s dog

A former Amazon delivery driver who stole an Encinitas woman’s dog while delivering packages was placed on probation Thursday, March 16, for a term of one year.

Dena Vindiola, 37, was arrested last October, about three weeks after a golden retriever named Finn went missing from his owner’s Hollyridge Drive home. Vindiola pleaded guilty earlier this year in Vista Superior Court to a count of grand theft of personal property.

As part of her probation, Vindiola must abide by a number of conditions, including performing 10 days of community service involving animal care and staying away from any San Diego County dog parks.

She also is prohibited from owning any dogs.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Denise Reppenhagen’s dog went missing on Oct. 9, 2022, after a family member left a garage door open at her home.

On Oct. 26, a neighbor viewed home camera surveillance footage and saw a woman who appeared to be an Amazon driver loading Finn into her car and driving off, the Sheriff’s Department said.

After the video footage of Finn’s theft was aired on local news, the Sheriff’s Department received a tip from someone who recognized Vindiola, who was arrested Oct. 29 at a home in San Diego.

Sheriff’s officials said Vindiola worked for a third party delivery service that contracts for Amazon deliveries. She told sheriff’s investigators that she tried to give Finn to a friend and then to her mother, but neither

wanted the dog, leading her to turn Finn in to an animal shelter in El Centro.

The dog was reunited with Rappenhagen the next day.

