Del Mar Fairgrounds to announce grandstand lineup as part of county fair

The Del Mar Fairgrounds will announce the musical artists who will be in the San Diego County Fair’s grandstand stage concert lineup next month, the board of directors said during their March 21 meeting.

Tickets will also be available in April.

The fairgrounds has already announced the theme “Get Out There” for the 2023 fair, which runs from June 7 to July 4. It will be the second full-scale county fair since the Covid-19 pandemic caused a two-year hiatus.

Last year’s musical acts on the fair’s grandstand stage included Jason Derulo, Shaggy, Los Tigres del Norte, Goo Goo Dolls, John Fogerty and Gabriel Iglesias.

“We’re looking forward to next year and creating a fun, memorable experience the whole family can take part in together and we hope to help inspire guests to ‘get out there’ and explore some of the natural beauty around us both near and far,” Del Mar Fairgrounds CEO Carlene Moore said in a statement last year when the theme of the fair was announced.

The San Diego County Fair will run from Wednesday to Sunday in June, in addition to Monday July 3 and the last day on Fourth of July, with a fireworks display as part of the grand finale. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 a.m., except on Fridays and Saturdays when it closes at 11 p.m.

Tickets for the fair start at $15 for adults and $12 for seniors on weekdays. Admission for children 5 and under is free. For more information, visit sdfair.com.