One dead, six injured when big rig, multiple cars crash on Encinitas freeway

One person died and six people were injured when a big rig and multiple cars collided on southbound Interstate 5 in Encinitas on Monday, April 10, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. south of Encinitas Boulevard, Officer Danielle McComb said. Initial reports indicate the collision involved an 18-wheeler and three vehicles.

One person died at the scene. Three victims were taken to Rady Children’s Hospital, and three others were taken to a trauma hospital in La Jolla.

The collision led the CHP to shut down all southbound lanes for roughly an hour. As of 11:45 a.m., officers were able to open one lane in the middle of the freeway for traffic to pass.

By 2 p.m., two northbound lanes, including the carpool lane, had reopened. The two lanes on the right, including the slow lane, remained closed.

Traffic was backed up to north of Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad. According to SigAlert.com, traffic from there to the crash site — a roughly six-mile stretch — was moving slower than 10 mph.

All lanes had reopened by 3 p.m.