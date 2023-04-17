April 21 issue: Crime log
April 10
- Grand theft — 700 block of Neptune Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
- Possession of controlled substances — 800 block of Avenida de San Clemente, 9:15 a.m.
April 9
- Commercial burglary — 100 block of Calle Magdalena, 7:05 p.m.
April 8
- Possession of controlled substances — Leucadia Boulevard and Saxony Road, 12:29 a.m.
April 7
- Petty theft — 1000 north block of El Camino Real, 5:04 p.m.
- Possession of controlled substances — 300 block of Encinitas Boulevard, 7:42 a.m.
April 6
- Simply battery — 1000 block of Hygeia Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
- Grand theft — 500 block Encinitas Boulevard, 2 p.m.
- Threaten crime with intent to terrorize — 600 block of Leucadia Boulevard, 1:28 p.m.
- Grand theft — 1000 north block of El Camino Real, 6:49 a.m.
- Vehicle break-in — 900 block of Santa Fe Drive, 6:30 a.m.
- Grand theft — 2000 block of Cambridge Avenue, 6:15 a.m.
- Possession of controlled substances — 200 block of Saxony Road, 2:36 a.m.
- Possession of controlled substances — 200 block of Saxony Road, 2:33 a.m.
April 5
- Possession of controlled substances — 1300 south block of Coast Highway 101, 10:30 p.m.
- Vehicle theft — 1000 block of Woodlake Drive, 7 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct — Second Street and West E Street, 5:50 p.m.
April 4
- Possession of controlled substances — 100 block of Encinitas Boulevard, 11 a.m.
April 3
- Fraud — 500 south block of Vulcan Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in — 700 block of Garden View Court, 2 p.m.
- Vandalism — 1200 north block of Coast Highway, 8 a.m.
April 2
- Vehicle break-in — 1200 block of Loch Lomond Drive, 4 p.m.
April 1
- Fraud — 200 block of Fourth Street, 6:08 a.m.
- DUI — 100 block of Encinitas Boulevard, 4:03 a.m.
- Vehicle theft — 1800 block of Playa Riviera Drive, 3:02 a.m.
