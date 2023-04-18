Encinitas Union School District seeking board candidates

The Encinitas Union School District is now looking for applicants to serve on the school board due to a recent board vacancy.

Trustee Raquel Pfeifer resigned effective April 7 as she will be moving to Washington state with her family to accept a new job opportunity. Pfeifer was appointed to the board last August and elected to a four-year term in the November election.

The board had 60 days from the vacancy to call for a special election or to appoint a candidate. At the board’s April 11 meeting, the board approved going the appointment route. The selected candidate will serve on the board until the next general election in November 2024.

Applications are due by Monday, May 6 and are available online at eusd.net under the board tab. Printed applications are also available at the district office, 101 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road.