San Dieguito board picks Torrey Pines alum as new superintendent

The San Dieguito Union High School District board has selected its new superintendent, educator Dr. Anne Staffieri, contingent on contract negotiations and final board approval on May 17.

A Torrey Pines High School graduate, Staffieri comes to the district from Escondido Union High School District (EUHSD) where she served as superintendent for the past four years. Prior to this role, she was superintendent in Ramona Unified School District from 2016-19. Her career in education spans more than three decades as a high school biology and Spanish teacher, principal, director, assistant superintendent of human resources and superintendent.

Dr. Anne Staffieri (SDUHSD )

“It is an honor to serve the community in which I grew up. I look forward to partnering with the board,staff, students, and families to build upon San Dieguito’s reputation as a district of opportunity and choice,” said Staffieri in a news release. “I am confident that we will accomplish great things together.”

Staffieri holds an Ed.D. in educational leadership from Brigham Young University, a master of arts in curriculum development from Cal State University San Marcos, a bachelor of science biology from Brigham Young. She is also fluent in Spanish.

During the pandemic, Staffieri partnered with Neighborhood Healthcare to provide physical and mental health support to students and families. Post pandemic, she opened Wellness Centers on multiple EUHSD campuses to offer additional resources to students and staff.

According to the news release, the board was appreciative of all the candidates who applied but ultimately Staffieri stood out for her strength of character and reputation as an educator.

“The board was drawn to her forthright leadership style, depth of experience, and passion for the well-being of the SDUHSD community. Educators throughout the county speak highly of her ethics and ability to successfully lead a school district,” SDUHSD Board President Rimga Viskanta said in the release. “She will be able to hit the ground running and lean into the positive relationships she already has in our area, including connections with the superintendents in our feeder districts.”

Staffieri is highly involved with a number of professional organizations including Association of California School Administrators and California School Board Association. Currently, she serves on the CIF State Federated Council and was board president of the CIF San Diego Section from 2020-22. She is a frequent and respected guest speaker offering her skills as a trainer, facilitator and panelist on the local, state and national levels.

In 2021, Staffieri was named Superintendent of the Year by California Continuation Education Association. In 2019, she received the Golden Oak Service Award by the Sun Valley Council PTA, PTA’s most prestigious service award, for her engaging and approachable leadership style.

SDUHSD Assistant Superintedent of Business Services Tina Douglas will continue to serve as interim superintendent until Staffieri takes over the top post, according to the news release.

