San Dieguito board approves new superintendent contract

The San Dieguito Union High School District board welcomed home new Superintendent Anne Staffieri at the May 17 board meeting, unanimously approving a four-year contract with the Torrey Pines High School alum. Staffieri will officially start on the job on July 18 with an annual salary of $350,000.

Dr. Anne Staffieri (SDUHSD )

“It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to serve in this amazing district as superintendent,” said Staffieri. “I know that together we are going to accomplish incredible things moving forward…enhancing opportunities for our students so that everyone can ensure success. I look forward to what the future holds in store for all of us.”

Staffieri has spent more than three decades in education, from being a high school biology and Spanish teacher to taking on leadership roles as principal, assistant superintendent of human resources and superintendent. For the past four years, she has served as superintendent of the Escondido Union High School District. Previously Staffieri was the superintendent of the Ramona Unified School District for three years.

Board members expressed confidence in Staffieri’s “stellar” reputation across the county and her “honest and heartfelt” approach to leadership.

“I love the story of an educator returning to the district that educated her so that she can do the same for the next generation of learners,” said Clerk Katrina Young.“ Without a doubt she she knows she has a big job ahead of her…she expressed her eagerness and desire to bring trust, stability and harmony back to San Dieguito.”

Tina Douglas, who has served as interim superintendent for over a year, did celebratory fist pumps after the board’s contract vote. She will move back into her former position as the associate superintendent of business services.

