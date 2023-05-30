San Dieguito parking lot project to be re-bid

The San Dieguito Academy High School parking lot improvement project has been delayed.

With approval from the city of Encinitas, the San Dieguito Union High School District was hoping to begin work this summer but the school board was forced to reject all of the construction bids received as the project has already came in nearly twice as much as expected.

On April 4, staff received and opened three sealed bids in response to its invitation for bids for the project, which includes over 80 spaces off Nardo Road where the Sunset High School campus used to be housed. The space has been empty since the Sunset Academy campus was demolished in 2019 and moved into their permanent home at the Requeza Educational Center.

In addition to parking spaces, the project also included new hardcourts for PE with a new basketball court, outdoor volleyball and a handball wall.

At the May 17 board meeting John Addleman, the district’s executive director of planning services, said the district would reject all three bids and work with the school site to reduce the project scope. More than likely he said this would be removing two of the six practice courts while keeping the full court the school truly desired.

The reduced scope would give the district an opportunity to lessen stormwater requirements (such as above-ground versus underground storage) to bring the project closer to the existing budget. The revised scope of work will then be re-bid.

Addleman also said they would work with the city of Encinitas for the most expedient process, without another elongated permit review.

At the facilities workshop earlier this year, the parking lot was projected to cost $1.17 million, much to board members such as Michael Allman’s dismay.

Clerk Katrina Young stated that the parking situation at the school is a high priority: “We have students that are unable to find parking spots.”

Addleman agreed about the parking lot’s importance: “I would love to get the project done.”

