No DUI, fireworks arrests in Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar on Fourth of July

No arrests were made in Del Mar, Solana Beach or Encinitas on the Fourth of July for DUI or illegal fireworks, according to the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station.

The July 4 celebration in North County included the annual fireworks display at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, marking the conclusion of another San Diego County Fair, along with Oceanside’s Independence Day Parade and fireworks show, and Legoland’s Red, White and Boom fireworks display.

Each year there are thousands of injuries nationwide, mostly involving children, that are caused by fireworks, according to the National Fire Prevention Association.

Law enforcement throughout the county had also announced DUI checkpoints to crack down on drunk driving and potential collisions as residents and visitors flocked toward the coast for the weekend ahead of the July 4 holiday on Tuesday.

On Friday, June 30, the North Coastal Station made three DUI alcohol arrests and one DUI drug arrest during a checkpoint from 8 p.m. to midnight on the 1800 block of South Coast Highway in Encinitas. About 600 cars passed through.

There was also one driver cited for operating a vehicle without a license and three drivers cited for other vehicle code violations, including driving with an open alcoholic beverage, according to a news release.

The San Diego Police Department conducted its own DUI checkpoint in Pacific Beach on July 1 from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., with 10 drivers arrested for DUI alcohol and one DUI drug arrest, according to a news release.

“Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $13,500 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” the SDPD news release said.

Funding for both checkpoints came from a grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.