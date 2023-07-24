Encinitas All Stars are Southern California champions

Encinitas Little League Intermediate team won the SoCal Intermediate 50/70 Championship in Ventura with a decisive 11-0 win over Silver Spur Little League. The state title caps off an undefeated run through the District and Section championships.

Currently the team is playing in the 50/70 West Region Tournament in Nogales, Ariz. where, in their first game, they beat the Klamath All Stars out of Oregon 15-0 mercy in four innings. They dropped their first game of the All Star tournament season with a 1-0 loss to Woodland (Northern California) and beat Elma, representing Washington state 13-3.

If they win Regions (which lasts through July 27, after press time for this newspaper), the boys will advance to the Little League World Series.

The team includes Brooks Butler, Curren Haberfield, Madden Reinke, Devin Plutner, Declan Hand, Nikolaj King, Blake Larson, Christian Koch, Tanner Hellman, William Fredrichs, Bodhan Syder, Max Deliseo and Luke Moffett.

