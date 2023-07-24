Senator Blakespear secures funding for Santa Fe Drive corridor upgrades

Senator Catherine Blakespear recently obtained $10 million in state funding for local projects that will benefit North County San Diego’s District 38.

According to a news release, the $10 million in projects include improving the transportation corridor on Santa Fe Drive, helping to close a missing link of the San Dieguito River Park’s Coast to Crest Trail through the construction of a new bridge, and building housing for those experiencing homeless in Vista.

“These are critically important projects in my district. I’m tremendously grateful that my advocacy for these projects was effective in getting the projects funded,” Blakespear said in the news release. “It is a tough budget year, with state revenues substantially lower than last year, which motivated me to advocate even harder for state investment in important local initiatives. These projects would not be moving forward this year without this crucial funding.”

Blakespear secured $3.09 million in funding for the City of Encinitas to complete the Santa Fe Drive Corridor improvement project, which aims to increase safety for bike riders and drivers on a busy corridor close to San Dieguito Academy. The project includes buffered bike lanes (specifically requested by Blakespear), new sidewalks, landscaping, storm drains, bus stop enhancements and a new signalized mid-block pedestrian crossing.

“The Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvements Project is a critical mobility project that will support active transportation and make it safer for residents and students to walk or cycle through the area,” said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz in the news release. “Projects like this support mode shift by creating spaces where cyclists and pedestrians are comfortable and help get people out of cars... We are grateful to the senator for acquiring this additional funding to complete this project.”

Encinitas City Council recently declared a local state of emergency on bike and e-bike safety after a 15-year-old e-bike rider and San Dieguito student was killed following a collision at the intersection of Santa Fe Drive and El Camino Real.

