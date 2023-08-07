Lightscape attraction to return for holiday season at San Diego Botanic Garden

This holiday season, the San Diego Botanic Garden will host Lightscape for the second time.

The dazzling visual display will take form in the garden as an illuminated trail that will span one mile and feature scenes and art installations that come alive in technicolor.

“This year’s experience will feature a brand new lineup of immersive light installations. We look forward to once again transforming the garden into an enchanting, festive, after-dark spectacle where family and friends can celebrate and make memories,” said President and CEO Ari Novy.

The new lineup will focus on combining nature and art. This will include illuminated California poppies as the center piece, along with a light tunnel that guests can walk through while enjoying seasonal treats and drinks.

The attraction started in the United Kingdom in 2013 and, since then, has been presented at botanic gardens throughout the world. San Diego Botanic Garden became in 2022 the seventh botanic garden in the U.S. to participate in the attraction.

The San Diego Botanic Garden made the decision to adopt the attraction following years of hosting its own holiday light show — known as Garden of Lights and Botanic Wonderland — as a way to have a bigger celebration after the pandemic.

The exhibit will run from from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1 of this year. Those interested in attending this ethreal experience are advised to sign up for The San Diego Botanic Garden newsletter to be among the first to know when 2023 tickets go on sale in September.