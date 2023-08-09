City of Encinitas announces appointment of Mobility Manager

The City of Encinitas recently announced the appointment of Nick Buck to the position of Mobility Manager. In his new capacity, Buck will provide expertise, project support, and collaboration with city departments and the community on mobility-related policies, projects, and issues, according to a news release.

Nick Buck



(Courtesy of City of Encinitas)

“Given the tragic passing of an Encinitas teen this past June while riding on his eBike and the council’s adoption of an emergency order on June 28, the appointment of Nick to the Mobility Manager position could not be more important than in this moment in time,” City Manager Pamela Antil said in the news release. “Nick knows Encinitas. I am confident that he will be an effective bridge between city departments, schools, cycling advocates, and the community.”

Buck has over two decades in public service with the City of Encinitas. He began his career as a Recreation Coordinator in the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department and most recently served as the Events and Special Projects Supervisor. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Recreation Administration and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

Buck’s appointment follows the creation of the Mobility Manager position by the Encinitas City Council as part of the 2023-24 budget process.