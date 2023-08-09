Ex-North County swim instructor accused of molesting students pleads guilty to felony, misdemeanor charges
Nicholas Piazza, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to molesting two young students while he was working as a swim instructor in North County; he faces eight years in state prison
A former North County swim instructor who was arrested twice and accused of molesting young swim students pleaded guilty Tuesday, Aug. 8, to felony and misdemeanor charges.
Nicholas Piazza, 20, faces eight years in state prison following his pleas to a felony count of a lewd or lascivious act against a minor under the age of 14 and two misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child.
His sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 27 in Vista Superior Court.
Piazza was formerly an instructor at Callan Swim School in San Marcos and was arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 6-year-old boy during a lesson there in 2021. He was released on bail and ordered not to work with children.
He was arrested again last fall after what prosecutors said was inappropriate touching of a 7-year-old boy during private lessons at a residence. Piazza was held without bail following his second arrest and has remained in custody since September.
Callan Swim School was later sued by a parent of one of the victims, according to The Coast News. The lawsuit was settled last month for $40,000.
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.