Data shows dip in Encinitas property crimes during July

Property crime in Encinitas dropped 26% in July compared to June, according to data from the San Diego County Sheriff.

The 87 property crimes recorded in July, down from 118 in June, were also 12% lower than the monthly average of 99 property crimes in Encinitas from January to July 2023.

(File photo)

Within the property crime category, the biggest decrease was in larceny or theft offenses, which went from 41 in June to 28 in July. Instances of destruction, damage or vandalism dropped from 18 to 9 in that timespan, according to the data.

There were also five vehicle thefts in July, down from 10 in June and lower than the average of 7 per month so far this calendar year.

Twelve property crimes were reported in Del Mar in July, according to the sheriff, close to the average of 10 per month from January to July. The 19 property crimes in Solana Beach for the month of July was a little lower than the city’s average so far this year of 25 per month.

Lt. David LaDieu, a sheriff’s department spokesperson, said via email that “the men and women of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station have been working diligently to reduce property crimes in all three cities.”

“The teamwork and collaborations within the community have also helped reduce these incidents and we look forward to continuing to enhance these partnerships moving forward. Our COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving) Team have enhanced these partnerships by working with the San Diego Organized Retail Crime Association and doing crime prevention presentations directly in the community.”

The San Diego Association of Governments (or SANDAG) reported in May that property crimes throughout San Diego County reached their second-lowest rate in 43 years, based on an evaluation of 1980 to 2022.

In crimes against persons, there were 38 assault offenses in July in Encinitas, representing a slight uptick from 31 in May and 32 in June. There have been an average of 27 assault offenses each month so far in 2023, the data shows.