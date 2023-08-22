Hilary leaves little damage along coastal North County

Tropical Storm Hilary recorded a little more than 2 inches of rainfall throughout North County’s coastal communities, according to the National Weather Service, as local residents were largely spared from the worst predictions as the storm passed through last weekend.

It was California’s first tropical storm in more than 80 years. Gov. Gavin Newsom had declared a state of emergency in multiple counties while visiting San Diego, part of a tour through the state last weekend for the governor to meet with local leaders about storm preparation.

But Hilary, which had been downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm by the time it reached San Diego, left little damage behind.

Encinitas Marine Safety Captain David Brown said there were no emergency responses within his department’s jurisdiction, which is between Swami’s and South Ponto beaches, during the storm. He added that there was “a minor bluff collapse” south of D Street, but no beachgoers were involved.

Del Mar City Manager Ashley Jones said there was no significant damage reported to public property. There was a report of one fallen tree on private property.

California State Parks reported “no significant damages” in San Diego, Orange or Los Angeles counties. In Torrey Pines State Beach, there was a small bluff collapse but no safety concerns, according to the department.

“State parks and beaches that were lightly impacted have or will open to the public today (Aug. 21),” California State Parks said in a statement. “For those that remain closed, we ask the public to observe the closures for their own safety and so that personnel can focus on storm assessments and the reopening of the park units.”

Otherwise, life returned to normal on Monday, Aug. 21. North County Transit District announced that train service would resume on Aug. 21, with some delays in the morning hours.