Deputies say Encinitas man, 90, arrested after stabbing wife during argument

Th 82-year-old victim was treated for wounds not considered to be life-threatening, a sheriff’s official said

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
A 90-year-old man accused of stabbing and wounding his wife during an argument in their Encinitas home was arrested Thursday, Aug. 24, on suspicion of attempted murder , sheriff’s official said.

The incident was reported about 7 p.m. in a home on C Street in the Olivenhain neighborhood, the department said.

A neighbor called 911 to report that the victim had come to her door asking for help, Sgt. Marcello Orsini said in a news release.

The 82-year-old victim had visible injuries. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her wounds, which Orsini said are not considered life-threatening.

The initial investigation indicates the victim and her husband were having an argument and it turned physical, Orsini said.

“The husband then stabbed his wife with a knife,” he said.

The husband was treated for minor wounds then booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse. He remained jailed without bail Friday, Aug. 25.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

