Deputies say Encinitas man, 90, arrested after stabbing wife during argument

A 90-year-old man accused of stabbing and wounding his wife during an argument in their Encinitas home was arrested Thursday, Aug. 24, on suspicion of attempted murder , sheriff’s official said.

(File photo)

The incident was reported about 7 p.m. in a home on C Street in the Olivenhain neighborhood, the department said.

A neighbor called 911 to report that the victim had come to her door asking for help, Sgt. Marcello Orsini said in a news release.

The 82-year-old victim had visible injuries. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her wounds, which Orsini said are not considered life-threatening.

The initial investigation indicates the victim and her husband were having an argument and it turned physical, Orsini said.

“The husband then stabbed his wife with a knife,” he said.

The husband was treated for minor wounds then booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse. He remained jailed without bail Friday, Aug. 25.

