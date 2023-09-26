San Dieguito district to add electric vehicles to bus fleet

The San Dieguito Union High School District is going electric.

The district is just starting the process of transitioning to electric school buses after receiving word that they are eligible for four of the 10 vehicle applications they submitted to the Volkswagon Mitigation Replacement Bus Program. At the Sept. 12 meeting, the board approved Associate Superintendent Tina Douglas moving forward with the process to swap out older, high-polluting school buses with new battery-electric or fuel-cell buses.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District acts as the program administrator for the replacement bus program, using VW Mitigation Trust Funds to replace transit, school, and shuttle buses throughout the state. According to the VW Mitigation Trust, replacing an older bus with a zero-emission bus eliminates pollutants that impact the kids riding the buses as well as residents throughout the California communities the buses travel through.

The program provides an incentive amount of up to $400,000 per vehicle. The four buses San Dieguito selected for replacement were manufactured in 1998 and are of the larger “transit-style” buses, primarily used for athletic transportation, according to the board report.

With the board’s approval, the district will start the administrative process as well as securing infrastructure with SDG&E. Once the paperwork has been submitted, it will take about 12 to 18 months to get the buses.

San Dieguito’s transportation department maintains and operates a fleet of 43 school buses to serve students’ with the highest needs as well as athletic teams. The district’s last remaining middle school bus routes were cut in 2020 due to declining ridership.

