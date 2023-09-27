3 teens arrested after shoe sale-turned-robbery in Encinitas

Three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbing a man at gunpoint during a shoe sale gone wrong in Encinitas earlier this month, sheriff’s officials said.

(File photo)

The incident was reported after a man went to a parking lot on Carol View and Birmingham drives on Sept. 14 around 5 p.m. to sell several pairs of shoes, said Sgt. Heather Bruton in a news release.

When the man arrived, he met up with two young buyers in a parking lot where he handed each of them a box containing shoes, Bruton said. A third man then walked up and pulled a handgun from his pants to point it at the victim.

The victim ran to his Tesla and hopped into the driver’s seat. The suspects left with the shoes. The Tesla’s cameras recorded the entire incident, Bruton said.

The next day, detectives used the video to identify the three alleged robbers and located two 16-year-old suspects, a boy and a girl. The boy was wearing a pair of shoes stolen during the robbery, investigators said. Both were booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery.

Detectives also identified the suspected gunman, 18, and said he is suspected in a similar shoe robbery on Sept. 11 in San Marcos and a stabbing on Aug. 15 in Carlsbad.

On Sept. 20, SWAT teams for the Carlsbad and Escondido Police Departments served a search warrant at the man’s home in Carlsbad and arrested him. Stolen shoes and evidence related to the stabbing were found inside the man’s home, Bruton said.

He was booked on suspicion of robbery, possession of stolen property, assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a street gang.