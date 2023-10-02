Encinitas surveying residents about their preferences for arts center’s programming

Encinitas has begun collecting people’s comments about which programs ought to be offered first when the city’s arts facility opens next year.

Arts officials first rolled out the new survey in early September at Art Night, a city-sponsored, free event where people use a shuttle bus to visit downtown art galleries. Other events where people are likely to encounter city survey takers in the next few months include the Oct. 29 Encinitas Dia de Los Muertos Celebration https://www.encinitasarts.org/programs/encinitas-dia-de-los-muertos-celebration/ and a Music by the Sea concert in November.

“The more people that fill out this survey, the better the data we get,” city Arts Administrator Collette Murphy told Encinitas Commission for the Arts members during a meeting in September.

The surveys also can be completed online by visiting a Survey Monkey link off the city’s web site at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-arts/cultural-arts/pacific-view

Murphy told the arts commissioners that it typically takes people about six minutes to complete the survey. To make folks more comfortable with participating, they won’t be required to provide an email or any other contact information, she said.

These new surveys are modeled on the popular ones the city used earlier this year to collect comments on the paint color options for the future arts center. The new questions aim to help the city pick the top priorities out of a giant list of possible classes that could be offered initially at the center, Murphy said. Survey respondents also will be asked what hours and days of the week would be best for various classes.

Encinitas is currently transforming what used to be the Pacific View School — a long-closed elementary school on downtown’s Third Street — into an arts facility. Last fall, the City Council awarded the $4.56 million renovation contract to Conan Construction Inc. and the company’s work is scheduled to conclude next summer. The project includes adding new roofing, flooring, countertops and lighting fixtures, as well as overhauling the structure to make it more earthquake-proof, renovating its aging electrical system, adding a fire sprinkler system, and replacing the walkways and doorways to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A separate effort is also underway to raise money for furniture for the facility and for exterior landscaping.

At the arts commission meeting, Murphy said there was plenty to celebrate regarding the construction project. Recent accomplishments included installing double-paned windows in the building, she said.

“The project is on schedule,” she told commissioners, adding that Hurricane Hilary, which poured rain on San Diego County in August, did not appear to have caused any delays to the construction timeline.

Commissioner Jennifer Marakovits asked her how the city would handle parking and security at the arts center when it opens. Murphy said a security system, including cameras, is planned. How to handle the parking situation, which is an issue because the site is close to a popular beach area, is still in debate, she said.

Arts commissioners wanted to know if they could tour the site soon, but Murphy said it would be better to wait until the interior rooms are closer to completion, so they could visualize how the rooms will be used.