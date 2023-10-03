LCC students hope to bring the community together in service

La Costa Canyon High School students Michael and Elizabeth Christensen have organized a community-wide stuffed toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots, Ronald McDonald House Charities and children in crisis through local Encinitas and Carlsbad first responders.

The siblings have set up donation drives and collection sites at five different locations: La Costa Canyon, El Camino Creek Elementary, Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary, Diegueno Middle School and the Encinitas Sheriff’s Department’s North Coastal Station. Donations will be collected from Oct. 9 through Oct. 20.

The project comes out of a new LCC chapter of Just Serve, founded by Michael, a senior, and Elizabeth, a freshman. Just Serve connects community volunteers and organizations in need.

“We’ve been feeling like our community doesn’t seem as close as it was when we were younger since the Covid shutdowns and we’ve been wanting to fix it,” Michael said. “We think that by working together as a community, on shared projects, we can become a tighter close-knit community through service.”

Elizabeth and Michael Christensen with Diegueno Middle School Principal Celeste Barnette and Bailey Thompson, a Just Serve Junior Ambassador. (Michael Christensen)

They thought it would be cool to partner on a service project with local schools, police officers and first responders, to unite the cities of Encinitas and Carlsbad and make a greater impact by helping more kids.

“We want our community to come together in a shared cause, working together in service,” Michael said.

The Christensens have worked hard over the last six weeks to set up and coordinate the donation drives, spending their free time after school meeting with people at schools and out in the community. Michael said all of the school principals were receptive and when they reached out to the Encinitas Sheriffs, Lieutenant Karen Mullins loved the idea. They have also been working with the Carlsbad Police Department and Carlsbad Fire Department.

Michael and Elizabeth Christensen at the Joint First Responders Training Facility in Carlsbad. (Michael Christensen)

“They are very nice, sweet and willing to help. In this process we discovered the police, fire and sheriffs carry small stuffed animals in the trunk of their cars for kids in emergency crisis situations,” Michael said. “As first responders on the scene, they have to comfort children in crisis situations and make them feel safe.”

The smaller stuffed animals will go to support the first responders’ efforts and others will be donated to Toys for Tots and Ronald McDonald House.

Michael said through this project, he hopes to build positive relationships between kids and the “heroes” at the police and sheriff’s departments, to show how law enforcement officers and schools can work together. He also hopes to set a positive example for others on how to serve.

To further help set the tone, he and Elizabeth started an organization called Striving to Serve, mentoring younger kids by teaching them how to identify community needs and organize a successful service project. They are currently mentoring Diegueno student Bailey Thompson, as she is helping run the stuffed animal drive at her school.

“As kids we’ve always been involved in service everywhere we go, it’s the way our parents have raised us to see the needs of others and always be helping people,” said Michael, who became an Eagle Scout at 14. “Service is something that brings me joy and has helped me when I’ve been down. Over time, serving others has become the fabric of who we are as a family and as individuals.”

