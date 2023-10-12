South El Camino Real apartment complex project wins Encinitas approval

Plans for a 145-unit apartment complex on south El Camino Real near several churches and a private school won approval Oct. 5 from the Encinitas Planning Commission.

By a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Susan Sherod opposed, commissioners approved design review and coastal development permits for the project, as well as a certificate of compliance. The project does not need City Council approval to proceed.

However, the planning commissioners did say they would like the City Council to explore one related issue in the coming months — El Camino Real roadway improvements. They said the council should consider reducing automobile lane widths, among other changes, and reduce vehicle speeds from 55 mph to 35 mph.

Sherod said during the Oct. 5 meeting that she was voting against the apartment development plans because she thought Encinitas ought to update a 1989 citywide public mobility planning document first, and thus have a new plan in place for cyclist improvements before adding apartments to the area.

“Delaying a few months doesn’t mean no, it means let’s wait until we have some safety …,” she said.

Other planning commissioners agreed that area cycling conditions definitely needed improvement — the project site is south of the spot where an Encinitas teen was killed while riding an e-bike earlier this year. But, Commissioner Steve Dalton said, “We can’t insist that (these apartment developers) slow down or delay until future mobility plan is put in place.”

And, city planning employees said Sherod’s estimates of a few months to have the mobility plan updated were off, mentioning that it actually could be a year or two years before that is completed.

Named the Sage Canyon Apartments, the new housing project is proposed to go on a 5.23-acre, vacant parcel on the southeast corner of Sage Canyon Drive and El Camino. Across the street and slightly to the north is The Grauer School, while to the south is the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Redeemer Presbyterian Church. Plans call for 116 “market-rate units,” plus 29 units set aside for low-income families. The one- and two-bedroom apartments will be split between two structures, both with underground parking garages. There’s also a gym, a pool and a multipurpose room included in the development plans.

Project developer Austin Wermers told the planning commissioners that his family-owned company is different than others in the housing construction business.

“Wermers is a not a traditional builder and developer,” he said. “We buy, we build, and we hold all of our projects long-term.”

Their proposed development site is listed in the city’s Housing Element planning document as a place where higher-density housing is permitted, company representatives said. According to that document, they noted, 235 units could be allowed on the site, and a bill now on the governor’s desk would increase that to 275 units.

As part of its development project, the Wermers company will fund some improvements to the immediate area where El Camino and Sage Canyon Drive intersect, including new roadway striping, sidewalks and signage. Several neighbors on Sage Canyon Drive told commissioners that the developers’ proposed roadway improvements didn’t go far enough. They asked for a traffic light and suggested that the developers shouldn’t use Sage Canyon Drive as the site’s access point, saying it will overwhelm the roadway particularly during fire evacuation emergency situations.