Home of the Week, 413 Hickoryhill Drive, Encinitas
5 BR| 4 BA | 3,679 sqft | 17,540 sqft.
Private Cul de Sac Lot
Imagine this... experiencing a delightful weekend with those you love. Envision yourself plucking fresh vegetables from your garden, partaking in morning activities on the rock-climbing wall, and engaging in lively ping pong matches amidst the fruit trees, vines and panoramic mountain vistas. As the mid-day hour approaches, you can skillfully prepare a delectable feast on the convenient built-in BBQ, utilizing the Thermador range and Miele steam oven for all your additional cooking and prepping needs. What thrilling adventures await you tomorrow? $2,950,000 | No HOA
Ellen Patterson
Willis Allen Real Estate
843.647.9478
DRE #02068571
