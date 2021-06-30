Home of the Week, 1115 Wotan Drive, Encinitas

Located on coveted Wotan Drive in Encinitas this estate was newly constructed in 2017 and positioned to maximize the views of the Pacific. An exquisite gated residence that offers the style and comfort of a personal oasis allowing for both carefree living and elegant entertaining. This gorgeous home features 4 bedrooms and 5.5 baths with 4,261 square feet of living space on nearly a ½ acre parcel, as well as a detached 1 bedroom and 1 bath casita perfect for guests or a home office. Appreciate the abundance of living space on the first level that includes all bedrooms and the ocean view master retreat equipped with an expansive spa quality master bath. Create lasting memories with family and friends in this striking residence.

$4,999,000

