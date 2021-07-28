Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 992 Orpheus Ave, Encinitas, CA 92024

992 Orpheus Ave, Front
1/3
992 Orpheus Ave, Front  ()
992 Orpheus Ave, Kitchen
2/3
992 Orpheus Ave, Kitchen  ()
992 Orpheus Ave, Pool
3/3
992 Orpheus Ave, Pool  ()
Share

4 Bed 2 Bath 2189 Sq ft
Coastal Southern California living at its finest! Walk to Beacon’s beach, dining, or entertainment in Leucadia in under 1 mile! West of I-5, Updated single level ranch-style home, beautifully updated with quality materials and exceptional workmanship. Experience total privacy and tranquility or relax and entertain friends and family around the inviting outdoor living space with saltwater Pebble-tec pool, hot-tub, patio with fireplace, tropic landscape. Gorgeous French oak flooring, custom mahogany cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, copper farm sink and freshly painted walls throughout. You will also find a new roof and 39 recently installed solar panels producing 14kW.
$2,298,000

Chris Martin, Realtor
Barry Estates
619-962-7588
chris@barryestates.com
DRE 01713335

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement