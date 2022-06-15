Home of the Week, 1375 Ravean Ct, Encinitas
1375 Ravean Ct
1375 Ravean Ct
1375 Ravean Ct
5 BR 4BA | 4,528 Sq Ft | 1.17 acre lot | $5,600,000
Nestled in the hills of Olde Del Mar, this 1.17-acre park-like property overlooks the San Dieguito River and beyond to the mountains as well as peek-a-boo ocean views. The main house is a single level 3 bed 2 bath with an additional attached guest suite and second detached guest suite. Walking distance to the beach and the Del Mar Race Track, and a short drive to grocery stores and shopping.
$3,499,000
Patrick Galvin, Realtor
Coldwell Banker West
858.353.1113
GalvinEstates@Gmail.com
DRE #01054154
