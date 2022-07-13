Home of the Week, 261 Village Run West, Encinitas

Welcome to Village Park. This 4BR/2BA home is one of the more spacious floor plans and is very open with great vaulted ceilings in the living room. It has a wonderful family room off the kitchen and the primary bedroom is on the first floor. It also has a lush serene private yard ideal for al fresco dining and frolicking with friends and pets. This yard has mature Eureka Lemons, Moorpark Apricots and sweet, delicious Navel Oranges. The location is one of the most sought after in the whole community, lovely and established with very close proximity to schools, shopping and dining. And just 4 miles to the best beach in North San Diego County, Moonlight Beach. This will be your forever home.

Trudy Kranz Whitney

Global Real Estate Advisor

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

760.450.5839

Trudysells.com | DRE 02056724

trudy@TrudysCoastalProperties.com