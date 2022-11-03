Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, 330 Rosemary Lane, Olivenhain

Share

Quiet Cul de Sac Location - Encinitas
4 Bed | 3 Baths | 2646 Sq Ft
Located in one of the most Convenient areas of Encinitas - a Charming Olivenhain Home. Situated on a .55 acre lot, with a 3 bed/ 2 bath home and two attached Accessory units. Serene Setting offers Walking and Equestrian Trails. Home is Updated Throughout. Nature Views from windows- grassy outdoor areas & Horse facilities. Minutes to Beaches & around the corner from Neighborhood Market & Restaurants - Easy Commute To Interstate 5 Freeway. Don’t Miss this Gem!
Offered at $2,000,000
Call for showing information

Melissa Russell, Realtor
Willis Allen Real Estate
619-850-4061
melissarussel@willisallen.com
DRE #01360240

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement