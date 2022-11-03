Home of the Week, 330 Rosemary Lane, Olivenhain

Quiet Cul de Sac Location - Encinitas

4 Bed | 3 Baths | 2646 Sq Ft

Located in one of the most Convenient areas of Encinitas - a Charming Olivenhain Home. Situated on a .55 acre lot, with a 3 bed/ 2 bath home and two attached Accessory units. Serene Setting offers Walking and Equestrian Trails. Home is Updated Throughout. Nature Views from windows- grassy outdoor areas & Horse facilities. Minutes to Beaches & around the corner from Neighborhood Market & Restaurants - Easy Commute To Interstate 5 Freeway. Don’t Miss this Gem!

Offered at $2,000,000

Call for showing information

Melissa Russell, Realtor

Willis Allen Real Estate

619-850-4061

melissarussel@willisallen.com

DRE #01360240