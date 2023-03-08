Top homes sold in Encinitas and Cardiff the week of Feb. 20

ENCINITAS:

A house in Encinitas that sold for $3.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Encinitas the week of Feb. 20.

In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $833.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $575,000, condominium at 1770 South El Camino Real

The property at 1770 South El Camino Real in Encinitas has new owners. The price was $575,000. The condominium was built in 1998 and has a living area of 810 square feet. The price per square foot is $710.

9. $1 million, single-family residence at 1727 Red Barn Road

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1727 Red Barn Road in Encinitas. The price was $1,033,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1972 and the living area totals 1,212 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $852.

8. $1.2 million, condominium at 211 Delphinium Street

The sale of the condominium at 211 Delphinium Street, Encinitas, has been finalized. The price was $1,150,000, and the condominium changed hands in February. The condominium was built in 1970 and has a living area of 781 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,472.

7. $1.4 million, single-family house at 1554 Traveld Way

The property at 1554 Traveld Way in Encinitas has new owners. The price was $1,397,500. The house was built in 1972 and has a living area of 2,123 square feet. The price per square foot is $658.

6. $1.7 million, single-family house at 1504 Valleda Lane

The 2,118 square-foot single-family residence at 1504 Valleda Lane, Encinitas, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,675,000, $791 per square foot. The house was built in 1975.

5. $1.7 million, single-family residence at 1044 Quail Gardens Court

The sale of the single family residence at 1044 Quail Gardens Court in Encinitas has been finalized. The price was $1,675,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,321 square feet. The price per square foot was $504.

4. $2.2 million, single-family home at 1016 San Andrade Drive

The 2,410 square-foot single-family house at 1016 San Andrade Drive in Encinitas has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $2,175,000, $902 per square foot. The house was built in 1961.

3. $2.5 million, condominium at 920 Sealane Drive

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 920 Sealane Drive in Encinitas. The price was $2,450,000 and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condo was built in 1986 and the living area totals 1,553 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,578.

2. $2.9 million, detached house at 304 La Veta Avenue

The property at 304 La Veta Avenue in Encinitas has new owners. The price was $2,910,000. The house was built in 1945 and has a living area of 2,756 square feet. The price per square foot is $1,056.

1. $3.8 million, detached house at 1264 Rancho Encinitas Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 1264 Rancho Encinitas Drive in Encinitas has been finalized. The price was $3,783,181, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 5,271 square feet. The price per square foot was $718.

CARDIFF:

A house in Cardiff By The Sea that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cardiff the week of Feb. 20.

In total, 2 real estate sales were recorded in the area during that week, with an average price of $1.1 million, $794 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

2. $980,000, single-family house at 1143 Woodlake Drive

The property at 1143 Woodlake Drive in Cardiff By The Sea has new owners. The price was $980,000. The house was built in 1975 and has a living area of 1,258 square feet. The price per square foot is $779.

1. $1.3 million, single-family residence at 2157 Sea Village Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2157 Sea Village Circle in Cardiff By The Sea. The price was $1,250,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1986 and the living area totals 1,549 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $807.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers.