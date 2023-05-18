Rental of the Week - 1054 Hermes Ave Encinitas
Single Level | 2bd/2ba | Office
12 - Month Rental | $7,300/mo.
Vintage bungalow less than a mile from famous Beacon’s Beach and restaurants. Tucked away at the end of a long driveway for added privacy...This is an ideal retreat to capture SoCal beach living...boasting a west facing large yard and fruit trees. Fully Furnished.
Ria Scoma
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Agent Success Coach | Global Real Estate Advisor
858.775.4409 | ria@riasells.com | riasells.com | DRE#01276649
