Rental of the Week - 1054 Hermes Ave Encinitas

Single Level | 2bd/2ba | Office

12 - Month Rental | $7,300/mo.

Vintage bungalow less than a mile from famous Beacon’s Beach and restaurants. Tucked away at the end of a long driveway for added privacy...This is an ideal retreat to capture SoCal beach living...boasting a west facing large yard and fruit trees. Fully Furnished.

Ria Scoma

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

Agent Success Coach | Global Real Estate Advisor

858.775.4409 | ria@riasells.com | riasells.com | DRE#01276649

