Advertisement
Real Estate

Rental of the Week - 1054 Hermes Ave Encinitas

1054_Hermes_Ave_Encinitas-Aerial.jpg
1/3
default 
1054_Hermes_Ave_Encinitas-Front.jpg
2/3
1054_Hermes_Ave_Encinitas-Front.jpg 
1054_Hermes_Ave_Encinitas-Kitchen.jpg
3/3
1054_Hermes_Ave_Encinitas-Kitchen.jpg 
Share

Single Level | 2bd/2ba | Office

12 - Month Rental | $7,300/mo.

Vintage bungalow less than a mile from famous Beacon’s Beach and restaurants. Tucked away at the end of a long driveway for added privacy...This is an ideal retreat to capture SoCal beach living...boasting a west facing large yard and fruit trees. Fully Furnished.

Ria Scoma
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Agent Success Coach | Global Real Estate Advisor
858.775.4409 | ria@riasells.com | riasells.com | DRE#01276649

Real EstateHome of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement