Home of the Week - 1929 Leucadia Scenic Ct, Encinitas

Welcome to this STUNNING like-new construction cul-de-sac home with panoramic lagoon & mountain views from nearly every room in the house! Completely remodeled from top to bottom in 2020, every detail in this home’s redesign was carefully curated, from the gorgeous French Oak hardwood flooring to the marble countertops throughout. Step inside the mahogany entry door & be greeted with breathtaking panoramic water & mountain views that beautifully frame the back wall of the expansive great room. The designer chef’s kitchen boasts a collection of high end appliances, from the “smart” refrigerator to the induction cooktop, wine cooler, double electric oven and additional built-in two-drawer refrigerator. The oversized kitchen island with 5-seat countertop stools carries you seamlessly into the dining space with electric.

