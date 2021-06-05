Trevor Denman returning to Del Mar for 2021 horse racing seasons

After missing last year’s racing due to the pandemic, Trevor Denman is returning to Del Mar.

The voice of the seaside track from 1984 through 2019, Denman and his wife, Robin, opted not to travel west last year from their farm in Minnesota.

But Del Mar announced Thursday morning, June 3, that Denman, 68, will call Del Mar’s 31-day summer meeting beginning July 16, and its 15-day fall meeting starting Nov. 3. Tickets for the summer meeting will go on sale June 18.

“We are very keen to get back to Del Mar,” Denman said in an email to a track official.

Denman was replaced last year by Larry Collmus, the voice of the Triple Crown and Breeders’ Cup for NBC. This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held Nov. 5 and 6 at Del Mar. Tickets go on sale July 16.

Jay Posner is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune