LCC senior Garrett Brown sets boys section pole vault mark

As expected, Garrett Brown brought the house down on Saturday evening, June 12, at Mt. Carmel High’s Sundevil Stadium.

Brown, a senior from La Costa Canyon High, glided down from the sky with a new CIF San Diego Section pole vault record with a mark of 17-feet, 2-inches on his third attempt, as the crowd roared upon his decent.

Already the winner of the event when he cleared 16-5, Brown had the bar set 1 1/4 inches higher than his previous record-setting clearance of 17-feet, three-quarters of an inch, although he unofficially cleared 17-1 in a dual meet earlier this season.

“On the third attempt you get a little more adrenaline,” Brown said. “There’s a little pressure behind it but that’s part of the reason I was able to put it together.”

Brown’s performance helped the Mavericks (64 points) to a second-place team finish in the boys’ competition, which was won by host Mt Carmel (79). The girls’ team competition was won by Cathedral Catholic (140 points), with the Sundevils finishing second with 97 points.

Brown, the national season leader in the event, won’t get a chance at a state meet this season, but will have one last prep opportunity at the Master’s meet, which will be run after all, next week.

“University City is a nice place to jump with a little bit of tail wind because it was a little calm out here today,” Brown said. “I had some good attempts at 17-4 today, and hopefully I can put it together there again.”

Scripps Ranch junior Aaliyah McCormick made her final appearance of the 2021 season a memorable one, setting a section record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.85 to win over rival Kapiolani Coleman (14.47), of Cathedral Catholic. McCormick’s mark set the section record by .01 of a second. McCormick came in to the meet with a state-best time of 14.1.

McCormick, also won the 300-meter hurdles as she went under 43 seconds for the first time, clocking a 42.77.

McCormick will miss the impromptu Master’s meet, taking the opportunity to make a long-awaited trip to visit family in Texas.

“I knew I would go under :43 but I was shocked with the section record,” McCormick said. “It was amazing to do that. I didn’t find out until I was on the podium. I wanted to end with a bang and I feel like I did.”

Valhalla’s Ian Lipsey won the boys’ 100 meters in 10.82. Lipsey also jumped 22-feet, 5 1/2 inches for the best long jump of the day to edge Morse’s Elisha Phillips by three inches.

“I am really happy with today,” Lipsey said. “I hope I can continue my season one more week at Master’s. I always want to compete against those who can beat me.”

El Capitan junior Xavier Peach won the boys’ 400 meters with a personal-best time of 50.03, besting senior Jaden Calderon (50.43), of Mt. Carmel. Peace also won the 200 with a time of 22.64, edging Aiden Baker, of Santana.

“I expected to perform well,” Peace said. “I wasn’t going to let myself lose the 400, but I was shooting for top three in the 200. I’ve still got some work to do (in the 400), my goal today was :49.”

La Costa Canyon senior Tyler Holl won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.60 and took the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.09.

West Hills senior Brandy Atuatasi won the girls’ discus with a throw of 148-09, which was well off the section record of 167-3 she was expected to aim for possibly next week.

Scripps Ranch juinor Lexi Evans did a great job getting over the bar at 12-6, to capture the girls’ pole vault.

Morse High senior Courvosiea Irby won the boys’ shot put with a throw of 52-10, as he had the second-best throw of the event to break the tie with Southwest (El Centro) junior Guillermo Lopez.

In the girls’ shot put, Cathedral junior Kennedy Clark won with a toss of 38-feet, 11-inches.

In the girls’ 4x100-meter relay, the Cathedral Catholic team won with a time of 48:13, while in the boys’ 4x100, the Steele Canyon Cougars won with a time of 43.44, edging Mt. Carmel.

Junior Leon Gillis, part of the Cougars’ winning 4x100 team, also won the boys’ high jump with a jump of 6-3, edging Morse’s Phillips, who competed in two field events simultaneously.

Phillips won the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 44-feet, 11-inches as part of a spectacular meet for the senior. In the girls’ triple jump, Morese senior Tyriesha Green won with a mark of 36-feet, 6-inches.

In the girls’ 1600 meters, Mission Vista senior Bella Longo won with a time of 5:05.63, while in the boys’ 1600 meters, senior Diego Lopez, of Steele Canyon, pulled away from Point Loma senior Jake Richardson in the final 100 meters, completing a 58-second final lap to win in 4:19.11 and win by .21.

Coleman, a sophomore with the Dons, won the girls’ long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 1/2 inches.

Monte Vista junior Keilani Polite surged down the stretch to win the 400 meters, overcoming Southwest (El Centro) junior Sidney Garcia (58.64) and Steele Canyon junior Arionn Livingston (58.96), as the trio jostled positions over the final 200 meters.

In the girls’ 100-meter final, junior Aryana Boostani, of Cathedral Catholic, won with a time of 12.28 to edge Mt. Carmel senior Jaymie Ruskovich (12.21).

In the thrilling finish to the boys’ 800 meters, Cathedral Catholic’s Ryan Sweeeny won with a time of 1:59.02, to hold off Point Loma sophomore Manuel Correia by .02.

In the girls’ 800 meters, sophomore Breea Selbrede, of Mt. Carmel, won with a time of 2:21.39, while the boys’ 800 race was won by Cathedral Catholic senior Ryan Sweeney (1:59.02).

In the girls’ high jump, sophomore Lizzie Tarczy, of Scripps Ranch, won with a jump of 5-feet even, while the boys’ winner was junior Leon Gillis, of Steele Canyon, with a height of 6-feet, 3-inches.

In the girls’ 200, Cathedral Catholic junior Aryana Boostani (25.01) edged Mt. Carmel’s Jaymie Ruskovich by .05.

Junior Guillermo Lopez, of Southwest (El Centro), won the boys discus with a throw of 158-7 to edge Irby (157-6).

Point Loma’s Sofia Compton won the 3200 meters in 11:15.05, while the boys’ 3200 meters was won by Pt. Loma senior Jake Richardson in a time of 9:18.27.

In a thrilling race to end the evening, the girls 4x400-meter was won by the team from Mt. Carmel in a time of 4:02.72, while the boys’ 4x400 was taken by Mt. Carmel with a time of 3:24.70.

Ramona sophomore Josian Ettore won three wheelchair races (100, 200, 400 meters), while University City junior Zachary Grover won the wheelchair shot put.

