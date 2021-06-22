Encinitas National brings Leo Mullen Cup back after six years

Encinitas National Little League’s (ENLL) Red Sox beat Encinitas Little League (ELL) 15-4 at the Ecke YMCA field to cap off of a 12-game winning streak to take back the coveted Leo Mullen Cup. This just after ENLL’s Red Sox won both the league championship and tournament at Park Dale Lane. This is a local Little League tradition where the two Encinitas Little League teams compete for the cup.

After a challenging 2020 Little League season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boys all came out this spring to have a lot of fun, on and off the field, with friends, teammates and family. Head Coach Jon Jerotz says, “In a season of many unknowns, I am so proud of this group of boys for working hard, showing grit in tough games and always believing in themselves. Even when they were down, they were never out of a game.” Families, friends and other supporters wish the best to both ELL and ENLL as they send the best 10/11/12 year olds to compete in the District 31 All-Stars, and hopefully beyond.

Coaches: Manager: Jon Jerotz, Assistant Coaches: Bill Blackledge and Brad Lineberger.

Players: Baron Mitchell, Brady Cardinell, Drake Esquer, Jackson Izzard, Jake Jerotz, Luke Lineberger, Miles Labovitch, Mitchell Farmer, Nicolas Schweikert, Sawyer Valastegui, Tyler Blackledge, Wes Higgins.