Encinitas National brings Leo Mullen Cup back after six years

ENLL Red Sox Majors team beats ELL to take back the Leo Mullen Cup
(Brian Cardinell)
Encinitas National Little League’s (ENLL) Red Sox beat Encinitas Little League (ELL) 15-4 at the Ecke YMCA field to cap off of a 12-game winning streak to take back the coveted Leo Mullen Cup. This just after ENLL’s Red Sox won both the league championship and tournament at Park Dale Lane. This is a local Little League tradition where the two Encinitas Little League teams compete for the cup.

After a challenging 2020 Little League season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boys all came out this spring to have a lot of fun, on and off the field, with friends, teammates and family. Head Coach Jon Jerotz says, “In a season of many unknowns, I am so proud of this group of boys for working hard, showing grit in tough games and always believing in themselves. Even when they were down, they were never out of a game.” Families, friends and other supporters wish the best to both ELL and ENLL as they send the best 10/11/12 year olds to compete in the District 31 All-Stars, and hopefully beyond.

Coaches: Manager: Jon Jerotz, Assistant Coaches: Bill Blackledge and Brad Lineberger.

Players: Baron Mitchell, Brady Cardinell, Drake Esquer, Jackson Izzard, Jake Jerotz, Luke Lineberger, Miles Labovitch, Mitchell Farmer, Nicolas Schweikert, Sawyer Valastegui, Tyler Blackledge, Wes Higgins.

ENLL Red Sox team captures Majors Championship
(Brian Cardinell)

