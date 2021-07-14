Tokyo bound: Encinitas local to compete in Olympic skateboarding

When skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo this month, 17-year-old Bryce Wettstein from Encinitas will be there representing the USA on the women’s park team.

An Encinitas native, Bryce was considered one of the top transition skaters in the world by the time she hit 14. She has been skating and surfing since she was 5 and is also an honors student at San Dieguito Academy High School.

She heads into Olympic competition as the 2019 USA Skateboarding Women’s Park National Champion.

As a lead-up to the Olympics, Bryce is competing at the Summer X Games July 14-18.

Other team USA skateboarding members with local ties include Tom Schaar, a former Cardiff resident; Brighton Zeuner, a former Encinitas resident now based in Austin; Heimana Reynolds, Alex Sorgente and Zion Wright who live in Carlsbad; Jordyn Barratt from Oceanside and Cory Juneau of San Diego.

The Olympic street and park skateboarding competitions will be held July 25 through Aug. 5. For more on Bryce, check out the July 30 edition of this newspaper.