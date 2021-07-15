Mustang Youth Baseball Camp is a big hit

Last week, San Dieguito Academy High School baseball Coach Daniel Reitz hosted an inaugural youth baseball camp for aspiring 6-12 year olds.

Player participants were able to practice key hitting, throwing and fielding techniques. Each day ended with players being split into teams for a coach-pitch game; allowing the kids to continue to develop their skills in game-like situations.

”The turnout was a huge success,” Reitz said. “It’s been great opportunity to work with these kids and I hope they will be back next year.”