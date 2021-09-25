Advertisement
Pacific Ridge School’s Dylan Oyama wins Toyota Tour Cup

Dylan Oyama with his Toyota Tour Cup trophy.
(Toyota Tour Cup)
Pacific Ridge School’s Dylan Oyama, Class of 2022, recently won the Toyota Tour Cup. The Toyota Tour Cup is a part of the Southern California PGA Junior Tour. Oyama faced stiff competition at the Indian Wells Golf Resort – Celebrity Course, where he fired a two-day seven-under par 135 and converted a 20-foot birdie putt on his second playoff hole to win his first TTC title of the year. He followed up his stellar opening round 65 with a 70 that consisted of three birdies and two bogeys.

