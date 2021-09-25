Pacific Ridge School’s Dylan Oyama wins Toyota Tour Cup

Pacific Ridge School’s Dylan Oyama, Class of 2022, recently won the Toyota Tour Cup. The Toyota Tour Cup is a part of the Southern California PGA Junior Tour. Oyama faced stiff competition at the Indian Wells Golf Resort – Celebrity Course, where he fired a two-day seven-under par 135 and converted a 20-foot birdie putt on his second playoff hole to win his first TTC title of the year. He followed up his stellar opening round 65 with a 70 that consisted of three birdies and two bogeys.