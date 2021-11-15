Local athletes commit on National Signing Day
On National Letter of Intent Day on Nov. 10, more than 200 athletes and their families gathered in the theater at the Kroc Center in La Mesa for a Signing Day extravaganza sponsored by the San Diego Sports Association.
Local next-level athletes
Girls basketball
Piper Ligotti, San Dieguito Academy, Carnegie Mellon
Ruby Willard, San Dieguito Academy, Elon
Softball
Elyanna Rey Cinzon, San Dieguito Academy, Hawaii
Swimming
Ava Delaney, La Costa Canyon, University of San Diego
Brooke Dunphy, La Costa Canyon, Cal Poly-SLO
Track and field
Quincy Hansen, San Dieguito Academy, Cornell
Women’s volleyball
Avry Tatum, La Costa Canyon, Cincinnati
Women’s water polo
Delaney Kupper, La Costa Canyon, UC Irvine
