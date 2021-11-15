Local athletes commit on National Signing Day

On National Letter of Intent Day on Nov. 10, more than 200 athletes and their families gathered in the theater at the Kroc Center in La Mesa for a Signing Day extravaganza sponsored by the San Diego Sports Association.

SDA athletes Ruby Willard, Piper Ligotti and Ellyana Cinzori.



(Courtesy)

Local next-level athletes

Girls basketball

Piper Ligotti, San Dieguito Academy, Carnegie Mellon

Ruby Willard, San Dieguito Academy, Elon

Softball

Elyanna Rey Cinzon, San Dieguito Academy, Hawaii

Swimming

Ava Delaney, La Costa Canyon, University of San Diego

Brooke Dunphy, La Costa Canyon, Cal Poly-SLO

Avry Tatum signs to play with Cincinatti. (Courtesy)

Track and field

Quincy Hansen, San Dieguito Academy, Cornell

Women’s volleyball

Avry Tatum, La Costa Canyon, Cincinnati

Women’s water polo

Delaney Kupper, La Costa Canyon, UC Irvine