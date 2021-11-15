Advertisement
Local athletes commit on National Signing Day

LCC swimmers Ava Delaney and Brooke Dunphy.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
On National Letter of Intent Day on Nov. 10, more than 200 athletes and their families gathered in the theater at the Kroc Center in La Mesa for a Signing Day extravaganza sponsored by the San Diego Sports Association.

SDA athletes Ruby Willard, Piper Ligotti and Ellyana Cinzori.
(Courtesy)

Local next-level athletes

Girls basketball
Piper Ligotti, San Dieguito Academy, Carnegie Mellon
Ruby Willard, San Dieguito Academy, Elon

Softball
Elyanna Rey Cinzon, San Dieguito Academy, Hawaii

Swimming
Ava Delaney, La Costa Canyon, University of San Diego
Brooke Dunphy, La Costa Canyon, Cal Poly-SLO

Avry Tatum signs to play with Cincinatti.
(Courtesy)

Track and field
Quincy Hansen, San Dieguito Academy, Cornell

Women’s volleyball
Avry Tatum, La Costa Canyon, Cincinnati

Women’s water polo
Delaney Kupper, La Costa Canyon, UC Irvine

Delaney Kupper will play water polo for UC Irvine.
(Courtesy)

Karen Billing

