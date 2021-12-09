San Dieguito Mustangs youth baseball camp offered Dec. 27-29

Another session of Mustangs Youth Baseball Camp will be held at the San Dieguito High School Academy baseball field on Dec. 27-29. Open to players ages 6-12, the camp led by SDA baseball Coach Daniel Reitz will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost of the three-day camp is $175. Optional extended instruction from 2-3 p.m. is available for an additional $50. For more information, contact danielreitz@sduhsd.net