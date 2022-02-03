Advertisement
Sports

Team San Diego wins junior golf Western Cup

Jack Robin of Encinitas and Mason Sacco won the 9-year-old age group at the Western Cup.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
Team San Diego won the Western Cup at the Primm Valley Golf Club in Las Vegas on Jan. 15-16. The U.S. Kids Golf tournament brings the best of the best junior golfers from four western states together to compete each year. In a stacked field with fierce competition, Team San Diego won by six strokes and beat out seven other teams.

Team San Diego’s Jack Robin, a fourth grader at Capri, and his partner Mason Sacco won the nine-year-old age group shooting a 9 under par 63 that included two eagles in the final round.

Jack Robin and Mason Sacco celebrate making an eagle putt at the Western Cup.
(Courtesy)

Karen Billing

