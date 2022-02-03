Team San Diego wins junior golf Western Cup
Team San Diego won the Western Cup at the Primm Valley Golf Club in Las Vegas on Jan. 15-16. The U.S. Kids Golf tournament brings the best of the best junior golfers from four western states together to compete each year. In a stacked field with fierce competition, Team San Diego won by six strokes and beat out seven other teams.
Team San Diego’s Jack Robin, a fourth grader at Capri, and his partner Mason Sacco won the nine-year-old age group shooting a 9 under par 63 that included two eagles in the final round.
