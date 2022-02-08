Encinitas surfer Alyssa Spencer claims back-to-back wins in WSL series

Encinitas surfer Alyssa Spencer earned her second consecutive victory in the World Surf League North America Qualifying Series with a win at the SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach on Jan. 30.

Spencer overtook a loaded field on the waves, taking down defending event winner Sawyer Lindblad in the finals.

“I’m super happy right now and this whole contest was just super fun,” said Spencer in a news release. “I came into it without a lot of pressure because I’ve had a couple results early on in the season. So it was nice to really focus on cleaning up my contest surfing and just pick the best waves.”

John Mel and Alyssa Spencer earned the 2022 SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach title.

(WSL / Runamuck Photography)

On the men’s side, Encinitas’ Levi Slawson was the runner-up.

With back-to-back wins in Pismo Beach and the Super Girl Pro in Jacksonville Beach in November, the 18-year-old Spencer stays at the top of the North America rankings with a comfortable lead and has all but solidified a spot back on the 2022 World Surf League Challenger Series.

The next North America Regional QS event will be the SLO CAL Open Morro Bay on Feb. 24 - 27.

