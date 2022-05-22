Cardiff Sockers team wins 2022 Cal South State Cup Soccer Championship

The Cardiff Sockers recently announced that its 2005 boys competitive soccer team became the 2022 Cal South State Cup Soccer Champions in the Elite Division (U18 Boys and Girls) the weekend of May 14-15 at the San Bernardino Soccer Complex. The soccer team took the championship in a penalty kick round ending 5-4, after 90 minutes of play against the Rebels Soccer Club San Diego ending in a 0-0 tie.

“Our boys 2005s showed fantastic skills, style of play, team spirit, and character to come out on top, said Mark O’Sullivan, Cardiff Sockers technical director and boys 2005 coach. “Hard work and contribution from every player for the success of the whole was present in every game that drove us to the championship.”

Zac Fraser from the 2005 Boys Cardiff Sockers against Rebels SC San Diego in the So Cal State Cup Soccer Championship.

(Robert Inamdar)

The U18 boys team State Cup soccer games began in September 2021 and started with 68 teams from Southern California, including teams as far north as Venture County. The group of 68 teams competed to advance to an elimination round of 32 teams. These 32 teams then competed to advance into the highly competitive semi-finals. A final four teams advanced and competed to win the championship.

Led by O’Sullivan, the Cardiff Sockers 2005 boys’ soccer team brings together 16 players from seven local high schools. Many of the team members have played with the Cardiff Sockers most of their competitive soccer careers. Others joined over the past few years as the club’s competitive reputation and level of coaching expertise has increased. The team also includes two refugee youth from Tanzania, East Africa, who are sponsored by the club and the nonprofit organization Seeds of Hope. These two players have been embraced and supported by the families on the team and by coach O’Sullivan, a value the Cardiff Sockers promote throughout its entire program.

“The boys showed a lot of heart, kept to their game plan, and stuck to the principles that got them there,” said Kraig Chiles, Cardiff Sockers executive director. “The entire club is proud of their accomplishment!”