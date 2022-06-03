Encinitas National retains the Leo Mullen Cup

Encinitas National Little League (ENLL) Angels baseball team recently beat Encinitas Little League Giants 18 to cap off a 16-3 season and retain the coveted Leo Mullen Cup. This is a local Little League tradition where the top teams from each league face off in the cross-town rivalry game. This is the second year in a row that ENLL has won the Leo Mullen Cup after snapping a six-year drought last season.

One of the highlights of the season is the re-opening of the Snack Shack at ENLL. This has helped to create a sense of family and community in a time when so many people need that.

Courtney Jasper, wife of ENLL President Andy Jasper, said “The best part is a lot of these kids don’t go to school together, so it’s a four-month period that kids make friends from all over the Encinitas area and grow close. It’s not just a field you go play your own game and then leave. It’s a culture and a community.”

In an era where youth sports have become a big business, Little League offers the opportunity for kids to compete, learn skills, have fun and create a sense of community. The 2022 Leo Mullen Cup was no exception.

